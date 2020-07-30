A Manchester woman told police she woke up overnight Wednesday to find a stranger in her room attempting to sexually assault her.
The victim, who lives in a Silver Street residence, said she was woken by noises in her bedroom at 2:50 a.m.
She described the unknown intruder as an Hispanic male in his late teens with short black hair. He was average height and build and was wearing a red shirt, tan shorts and black sneakers.
He left when her son entered the room.
Police logs put the address of the burglary in the 600 block of Silver Street. Anyone with information should call Manchester police at 668-8711.