MANCHESTER — Police are investigating two shootings that took place in the early morning hours Saturday and Sunday.
One person was hurt on River Road in a shooting Saturday.
The latest took place Sunday in the area of Wilson and Hayward streets, according to a Manchester police news release. The police received a call at about 1:15 a.m. for gunshots.
Police found multiple shell casing, but determined there were no victims reporting injury.
“Preliminary information suggests that the incident stemmed from a dispute in the area,” the release reads.
Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Manchester police said in a news release, a 911 caller reported gunfire near the intersection of River Road and Webster Street.
Police found one person with a gunshot wound on River Road, according to a news release from police, and that person was taken to a local hospital.
Police continue to investigate both incidents, but said the shootings do not appear to be random and there is no danger to the public.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.