Pinwheels were placed at Goffs Falls Elementary School to draw attention to child abuse as officials hold a press conference on April 11, 2023. Throughout the month of April, Manchester schools and city deparments are displaying the pinwheels and asking for the city to unite for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Cliff Simmonds of the New Hampshire Children's Trust speaks at a press conference at Goffs Falls Elementary School to draw attention to child abuse for Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. Also pictured are from left are Manchester Police Lt. Nick Georgoulis, Director Anna Thomas of Manchester Health Department, schools Superintendent Jennifer Gillis, Principal Sue Matthews of Highland-Goffes Falls Elementary School and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.
Director Anna Thomas of Manchester Health Department speaks at a press conference at Goffs Falls Elementary School to draw attention to child abuse for Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. Also pictured are from are Manchester Police Lt. Nick Georgoulis and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.
Principal Sue Matthews of Highland-Goffes Falls Elementary School speaks with Manchester Police Lt. Nick Georgoulis before a press confernce at Goffs Falls Elementary School to draw attention to child abuse for Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
Parents who keep drugs or guns in their household and within reach of a child are committing child abuse, Manchester city officials said during a news conference to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The officials said blue pinwheels will be up around the city to launch the month and its message of prevention.
During a press conference, Manchester police Lt. Nick Georgoulis said caregivers who use drugs around children or keep the drugs out in the open are engaged in child abuse or neglect. He later said that includes weapons.
The point was brought home last month, when a father, Claudy Cassy, was charged with manslaughter; his son was found dead of fentanyl poisoning last October in his bed. Police have said the 2-year-old was the second person to die of a drug overdose at that address.
In 2020, Manchester logged nearly 1,700 reports of abuse or neglect that prompted an investigation. Drugs were involved in 57% of those cases, according to Manchester Health Director Anna Thomas.
Georgoulis said police will charge an adult for not reporting child abuse when appropriate to do so. It has been done, he said.
"It's not often," he said.
And Mayor Joyce Craig said the city is now sending nurses into the homes of newborns. If a nurse spotted drugs in the home, the nurse would report it to authorities, Craig said.
Speakers also emphasized the duty of adults to report abuse. It can be done 24 hours a day at 603-271-6562.
"Err on the side of caution and just call. You just need the suspicion of abuse," said Georgoulis, who heads a unit that investigates child abuse.
Others said the emphasis is on "upstream prevention" that tries to address problems such as poverty, health and social inequality before abuse occurs. That involves providing resources, support, parenting strategies and other help for young parents.
"Prevention is possible and it takes all of us," said Cliff Simmonds, executive director of New Hampshire Children's Trust. "We get there by creating supportive communities and strong families together."