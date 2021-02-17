A 71-year-old city man is facing a sexual assault charge after Manchester police say he sent inappropriate text messages referencing a child he knew, officials said.
Manchester police launched an investigation on Feb. 2 and arrested William Flanders after determining he had sexually assaulted the child -- who is under the age of 13 -- on multiple occasions over two years, officials said.
Flanders was arrested Sunday on charges of criminal threatening and felonious sexual assault (pattern).
He was arraigned Tuesday and released on personal recognizance bail.