NASHUA -- A Manchester man has been arrested for allegedly firing several gunshots into a Palm Street apartment building this past weekend.
Hernan Rijos Calderon, 31, of 545 Central St., Apt. 1, is accused of the shooting that took place about 1:50 a.m. on Saturday along Palm St.
“It was discovered that multiple gunshots had been fired from a moving vehicle, causing damage to the multi-apartment building at 57 Palm St.,” police said in a statement. “Two of these rounds were discovered to have struck the building and penetrated into two separate occupied apartments.”
No one was injured during the incident, according to a release.
Calderon was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal mischief and one charge for being a convicted felon.
According to police, Calderon was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a previous felony conviction. He was arraigned Wednesday at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua, and remains held on preventive detention.