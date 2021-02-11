A city man was arrested Thursday on charges he used stolen credit cards to make more than $16,000 worth of purchases in one month’s time, Manchester police said.
A 68-year-old man reported to police Thursday his credit cards had been stolen and numerous charges racked up using the cards, with the majority of them occurring between mid-December 2020 and mid-January 2021, officials said.
Branden Chase, 31, of Manchester, was identified as a suspect and arrested on charges of receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card, police said.
Police said their investigation remains ongoing.