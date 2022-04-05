Manchester man accused of robbing banks in NH, Mass. By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Apr 5, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Eric Mohan Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Manchester man was arrested Monday on charges he robbed banks in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.Eric Mohan, 47, was arrested by police in both states working with the FBI as he exited a bank that had just been robbed in Hampton, officials said.Court documents show FBI agents had Mohan under surveillance, and followed him to a Service Credit Union in Hampton on Monday.The FBI was investigating several bank robberies, and allegedly caught Mohan in the act of robbing the credit union in Hampton.Tewksbury police said in a news release that a local Salem Five Bank at 2171 Main St. was robbed by an unarmed man on March 7.On March 30 the same Salem Five Bank was robbed again, this time by someone who was armed, police said.Tewksbury police said their investigation led to detectives identifying Mohan as a suspect in connection with the robberies. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Sununu backs closing loophole after Harmony Montgomery case Manchester man accused of robbing banks in NH, Mass. Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio pleads not guilty to charges tied to U.S. Capitol attack Brothers arrested in Sacramento mass shooting Adam Montgomery charged with theft, firearms charges +2 Keene man sentenced to 90 days in jail for entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Manchester police issue warning after third card skimmer in less than a week found in local store Maine armed robbery suspect caught in NH after high-speed chase Mother charged in connection with daughter's overdose to plead guilty Girlfriend of Adam Montgomery found dead; she told cops she never knew about Harmony Alleged Massachusetts child rapist arrested in New Hampshire Adam Montgomery charged with theft, firearms charges Award for information leading to missing child Harmony Montgomery grows to $150,000 Lee police searching for armed robber Maine man charged with threatening NH judge Police: Drugs found in Cadillac after pursuit, crash Request News Coverage