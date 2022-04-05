A Manchester man was arrested Monday on charges he robbed banks in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Eric Mohan, 47, was arrested by police in both states working with the FBI as he exited a bank that had just been robbed in Hampton, officials said.

Court documents show FBI agents had Mohan under surveillance, and followed him to a Service Credit Union in Hampton on Monday.

The FBI was investigating several bank robberies, and allegedly caught Mohan in the act of robbing the credit union in Hampton.

Tewksbury police said in a news release that a local Salem Five Bank at 2171 Main St. was robbed by an unarmed man on March 7.

On March 30 the same Salem Five Bank was robbed again, this time by someone who was armed, police said.

Tewksbury police said their investigation led to detectives identifying Mohan as a suspect in connection with the robberies.