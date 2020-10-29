A city man is facing assault charges after police say he slashed another man’s arm with a box cutter during a fight Wednesday night.
Manchester police responded to a report of an assault at a home at 32 Welch Ave. around 7 p.m.
Upon arrival, police were informed of a fight between two men outside the home, where one man reportedly sliced another man’s arm with a box cutter. Officer reported finding a box cutter in a bush outside the home.
William Eades, 60, of Manchester, was arrested on several charges, including first-degree assault, falsifying evidence, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, police said.
Eades was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at Hillsborough Superior Court – North.
The victim’s condition was not immediately known Thursday afternoon.