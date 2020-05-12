MANCHESTER — A city man caught hitting a parking sign with a large stick allegedly spit and urinated on the floor of the Manchester police department after he was taken into custody early Tuesday, officials said.
Michael Seiders, 36, of Manchester, is charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to Manchester police, an officer assisting with a traffic stop on Line Drive around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday heard “loud banging noises” coming from the bottom of a nearby boat ramp, police said. The officer later noticed a parking sign shaking back and forth, and Seiders walking around with a large stick.
According to police, Seiders was told to drop the stick but he allegedly refused and started arguing with the officer. Seiders later complied with the officer’s orders and was taken into custody.
Later while inside the Manchester Police Department, police said Seiders continued to be uncooperative, spitting and urinating on the floor.