Manchester man accused of stabbing woman to death By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jun 15, 2023 Updated 36 min ago A Manchester man has been accused of stabbing a 59-year-old woman to death inside her apartment on Hanover Street early Thursday morning, authorities said.Robert Eastman, 54, was charged with one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Laurie MacLellan, 59, according to an Attorney General's Office statement.Eastman allegedly stabbed MacLellan in the face and abdomen with a knife.Around 1:54 a.m., police were called to 297 Hanover St. for a well-being check when they found MacLellan with apparent stab wounds and determined her to be deceased, according to the release.Officials early on said they were investigating a suspicious death in a unit of the two-family home near Bronstein Park downtown.An activity log on the Manchester Fire Department's website noted a call at 2:06 a.m., at 297 Hanover St. regarding "stab/gunshot."Eastman most recently served time between Nov. 8 and April 26 and was on parole, according to a spokeswomen for the Department of Corrections.As part of the investigation, police obtained an arrested warrant for Eastman.Eastman is expected to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court. Staff reporter Michael Cousineau contributed to this report.