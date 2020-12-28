A Manchester man is facing charges after Salem police say he threatened someone with a handgun and baseball bat early Monday.
Ryan Brochu, 33, of Manchester was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and one charge of falsifying physical evidence.
Salem police responded to 90 North Broadway at 9 a.m. Monday for a report of criminal threatening. Based on their initial investigation, police determined a man identified as Brochu threatened the victim with both a handgun and a baseball bat.
The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of the responding officers. No one was injured.
Brochu was taken into custody near Mall Road around 10:30 a.m. According to police, officers determined the firearm used in the incident had been discarded in Hampstead in the area of Gigante Road.
Salem police, along with officers from the Hampstead Police Department, conducted a search of the area and the firearm was located by Salem Police K-9 Apollo and his handler Officer Dan Nelson.
Brochu was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in the Rockingham County Superior Court at a later date.