A Manchester man was one of two men arrested late last week in connection with their alleged roles in a scam that used stolen identities to fraudulently secure over $450,000 in disaster loans from the Small Business Administration.
The men allegedly used about $250,000 of the money to purchase iPhones that they then resold, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.
Edwin Acevedo, 35, of Acton, Mass., and Hector Garcia, 49, of Manchester, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Garcia was also charged with one count of aggravated identity theft.
Acevedo made his initial appearance last Thursday, and is being held pending a detention hearing. Garcia will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Sept. 3.
According to court documents, prosecutors allege Garcia used the stolen identity of a U.S. citizen to open a fraudulent bank account that was linked to other fraudulent bank accounts opened to receive the loans.
Acevedo would then distribute debit cards associated with those accounts to alleged accomplices. The cards were allegedly used to launder the loans by purchasing iPhones for resale, court documents allege.
Garcia also wired some of the funds to the Dominican Republic, authorities claim.
Prosecutors allege over $452,000 in SBA funds were fraudulently obtained in connection with the scheme. Approximately $250,000 of this money was used to purchase iPhones in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
The charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense.
The charge of aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year sentence that must run consecutively to any other sentence imposed, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.