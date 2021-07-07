A Manchester man was arrested after hitting a man with a gun on Tuesday night, police said.
Police charged Ryan Call, 34, with first degree assault, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, armed career criminal, falsifying evidence (hiding a handgun), handgun- changing marks (in possession of a handgun with a defaced serial number) and resisting arrest.
Manchester police went to 326 Union St. after receiving the report at 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers surrounded the apartment building after they thought Call was inside. They used members of the SWAT team, according to the police.
While outside the building, officers saw Tamra Reed of Manchester, 34, leaving the building. She was uncooperative with the officers, police said, and police told her not to return to the apartment. She ignored orders and went back inside.
Reed was later arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
The SWAT personnel used an armored Bearcat vehicle during the standoff to command all occupants to exit the apartment building.
After four hours and talks via phone, Call and Reed exited the building peacefully, according to the police.
Call and Reed were scheduled for arraignment Wednesday at Hillsborough Superior Court –North and Manchester Circuit Court, respectively.