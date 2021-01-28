A Manchester man is facing charges of criminal threatening and resisting arrest, after police say he threatened another man with a gun Thursday in the city’s North End.
According to Manchester police, around 4:10 p.m. Thursday officers responded to 23 Carpenter St. for a report of a domestic incident involving a firearm.
The victim was already outside the residence when police arrived, and told officers he and another man, identified as Connor Shaughnessy, 24, had gotten into an argument.
The victim told police Shaughnessy then allegedly threatened him with a gun. Several other people were inside the home when officers arrived, but they were able to safely leave the residence, according to police.
Manchester police shut down nearby roads and a perimeter was established.
Contact was made with Shaughnessy via phone, and at approximately 5:45 p.m. he agreed to come out and was taken into custody without incident.
Shaughnessy was arrested on charges of felony criminal threatening and resisting arrest.