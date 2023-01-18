Manchester man arrested following standoff Staff Report Jan 18, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email JUSTIN MARTIN COURTESY MANCHESTER POLICE Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Manchester man wanted on four active warrants barricaded himself inside a Beech Street apartment in Manchester before surrendering Tuesday, police said Wednesday morning.Justin Martin, 36, was charged with resisting arrest, according to authorities.Police went to 478 Beech St., Apartment 3, about 9:20 a.m. and found Martin barricaded inside the apartment. Police set up a perimeter as a precaution and Martin eventually surrendered to police. Police didn’t provide any details as to the outstanding warrants, which included one from Nashua. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Missing Maura Murray billboards raise awareness in Mass.; disappeared after crash in NH +3 Manchester man arrested following standoff Civil charges filed over racial banners in Portsmouth Concord man arrested following police chase though Hooksett, Manchester Manchester woman charged with DUI after spike strips deployed on I-93 {{title}} Most Popular Defense lawyer: Eckersley believed she had miscarried, police berated her Manchester woman charged with DUI after spike strips deployed on I-93 Former Bedford school employee charged with sexually assaulting teen Negotiations with Bedford, police union at a standstill Manchester man arrested in connection with city shooting Nashua police seek man in connection with Costco crime spree Concord man arrested following police chase though Hooksett, Manchester Bedford man arrested for sharing sexual images Homeless man charged with vandalizing Manchester welcome center Rochester man, 31, arrested for Berwick, Maine, slaying Request News Coverage