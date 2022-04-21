Manchester man arrested for attempted sexual assault Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Apr 21, 2022 Apr 21, 2022 Updated 17 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email John Young Manchester Police Department Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 56-year-old Manchester man has been arrested for allegedly trying to sexual assault a developmentally disabled woman.John Young faces one count of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to a news release from Manchester police.The arrest stems from an investigation into a March 30 report from the state Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services about an attempted sexual assault.Young was held on $10,000 bail pending arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court North. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester man arrested for attempted sexual assault Trooper admits to illegal search; his lawyer said he's being scapegoated +4 Secret Service fatally shoots intruder at home of Peruvian ambassador, police say State board hears appeal from fired State Police trooper +2 Phone scammers posing as police demand cash to 'settle' cases Special NH State Police drug unit has been successful, but also controversial Load more {{title}} Most Popular Hells Angels RICO trial to begin includes allegation of murder over behavior at Laconia Motorcycle Week Police: Man arrested for hitting women with glass at Portsmouth bar The mother of a Merrimack boy found dead in Mass. park is charged with murder Special NH State Police drug unit has been successful, but also controversial State board hears appeal from fired State Police trooper Trooper admits to illegal search; his lawyer said he's being scapegoated Man accused of misusing COVID relief money guilty of wire fraud; $100,000 down payment on NH company Victim in Manchester attempted murder said he will testify on behalf of shooter Hells Angels RICO trial to begin includes allegation of murder over behavior at Laconia Motorcycle Week Man returned to New Hampshire to face charge in homeless shelter killing Request News Coverage