A Manchester man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week near Eagle Square in Concord that left another man seriously injured.

James Daniels, 34, was arrested Thursday in Manchester, according to a news release from Concord police. He also is charged with first-degree assault with a firearm, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon while committing a violent crime.