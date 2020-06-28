CANTERBURY - A Manchester man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a fiery crash on Interstate 93, New Hampshire State Police said Sunday.
Vito Paulino, 43, was arrested after being pulled from his burning car by a New Hampshire State Police trooper and a passing motorist around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, New Hampshire State Police said in a release.
Trooper Kevin McGregor observed a vehicle speeding and having lane control issues on I-93 north, according to the release. McGregor was following the vehicle in Canterbury when it veered to its left and crashed into the trees, then caught fire, state police said.
McGregor and another driver at the scene pulled Paulino from the burning car, according to the release. Paulino showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI, state police said.
Paulino was taken to Concord Hospital for evaluation, the release said. The Canterbury Fire Department remained on scene to put out the vehicle fire, according to the release.
The highway was closed for a short time after the crash, then was limited to one lane until the scene was cleared, state police said.