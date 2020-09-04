A Manchester man has been charged with robbing an Elm Street bank on Wednesday morning.
City police arrested Alex Stoltman, 23, of Manchester on Friday. He has been charged with bank robbery by the U.S Attorney's Office.
Police said Stoltman wore a yellow hat and a dark mask as he handed a note to a teller at the bank, located at 1550 Elm St., just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Stoltman threatened to shoot if he did not get money. The teller gave Stoltman cash, police said, and he left the bank on foot.
A court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.