Manchester police arrested a 24-year-old man on a first-degree assault charge in connection to a shooting inside a bar and nightclub on Elm Street Saturday night.
Jordan Moura of Manchester was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Monday on a warrant. Police said he shot a 29-year-old man inside Cheers & Beers, which opened last month.
Moura was arrested on East Industrial Park Drive without incident, according to a news release.
On Saturday night, police officers were flagged down after the shooting and found an injured man in an alleyway behind the Cheers & Beers bar about 11:50 p.m., according to a news release.
Officers provided medical aid and the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police gave no update on the condition of the injured man.
The state Liquor Commission’s enforcement department issued an emergency suspension of Cheers & Beers' liquor license for a period of 10 days, pending a hearing with the board of licensure. The suspension will allow for a review of business practices and the filing of any violations of licensure, the news release said.
Moura is being held on preventive detention pending his arraignment.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040 or go to manchestercrimeline.org. Tips can be left anonymously.