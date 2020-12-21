A Manchester man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that occurred outside an elder care facility in Massachusetts over the weekend.
According to police in Lowell, Mass., Nicholas Stuntebeck, 33, of Manchester, was arrested in connection with a shooting at the D’Youville Life and Wellness Center off Varnum Avenue in Lowell on Saturday.
Lowell police responded to the elder care facility Saturday around 10 a.m. to investigate a report of a male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was treated and released from a local hospital, police said.
An investigation by Lowell detectives identified Stuntebeck as the alleged shooter, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Members of the Manchester Police Department were able to take Stuntebeck into custody at his residence, according to Lowell police.
Stuntebeck is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon/serious bodily injury, and firearm charges.