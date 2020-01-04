NASHUA - A Manchester man was arrested in in the city Friday for allegedly attempting to solicit sex online from someone he believed was a child.
It turned out to be a police sting.
Robert Gagne, 46, of 164 Tarbell St., was charged with prohibited use of computer services and attempted felonious sexual assault, both Class B felonies, according to a news release.
The police department’s special investigations division began an investigation last August into the sexual exploitation of children online and discovered that Gagne was communicating with someone he believed to be a child, according to the release.
Gagne was arrested when he traveled to Nashua on Friday afternoon, police said.
The felony charges carry a penalty of up to seven years in prison for each offense. He is being held at Valley Street jail pending arraignment Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the department’s crime line at 589-1665. Nashua police department is an affiliate of the state Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
