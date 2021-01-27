A city man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a reported armed robbery at the Citizens Bank branch on Elm Street in Manchester.
According to police, officers responded to the Citizens Bank at 875 Elm St. around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a bank robbery.
Police said the thief told the teller he had a gun and demanded money. Officers set up a perimeter, and a police K9 was brought in.
Police made contact with a man meeting the description of the robber given by the teller. The man, identified by police as George England, 66, of Manchester was taken into custody on charges of robbery, criminal threatening and resisting arrest.
A Manchester police spokeswoman said the department was unable to provide a booking photo of England, because he was taken directly to a local hospital for treatment of a dog bite he suffered during the arrest.
“The prompt and efficient response of Manchester officers was outstanding,” Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement. “Due to their highly coordinated efforts, the suspect was taken into custody within minutes of the crime being called in.”