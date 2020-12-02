A man involved in a standoff with Manchester police SWAT on Wednesday on Harvard Street faces several weapons and drug charges, police said.
Carlos Claudio, 43, of Manchester was arrested without incident Wednesday evening in the 600 block of Harvard Street, police said.
Claudio was charged with felonious use of a firearm, being an armed career criminal, receiving stolen property, drug possession, falsifying evidence and resisting arrest.
Police said they have been looking for Claudio since Oct. 17, when he ran from police after they roused him from a car at the Webster Street Cumberland Farms, where he had been passed out, police said.
He eluded a search, which included a police dog, but police said he discarded a bag with a stolen gun and drugs inside.