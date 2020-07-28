A Manchester man driving a stolen BMW at high speed was arrested Monday evening after causing an accident on I-93 that sent a Massachusetts couple and their infant daughter to the hospital.
Patrick Giberson, 36, was allegedly driving a 2020 BMW X3 SUV at more than 100 mph before colliding with a 2017 Subaru Outback near mile marker 17.4 in Manchester. This caused the Subaru to leave the highway and roll multiple times, according to New Hampshire State Police Troop B.
In the Outback were Jonathan Guinn, 31, Stephanie Schneider, 39, both of Brookline, Mass., and their infant daughter. All three were transported to Elliot Hospital, Stephanie with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the infant and father with minor injuries.
Giberson didn't stick around after the crash, instead bolting into nearby woods along the west side of the highway, state police said.
Witnesses provided a description of the driver who fled and state troopers and Londonderry and Manchester police canvassed the area with the help of a state police dog. Giberson, uninjured, was eventually spotted and taken into custody along the perimeter of the search area.
"Through the course of this investigation, it was also learned that prior to crashing, Giberson had been involved in a domestic disturbance in Manchester and had stolen the 2020 BMW X3 from his parents," state police said in a statement.
Giberson is facing multiple charges including felony reckless conduct, felony conduct after an accident, vehicular assault and reckless operation. He was held on preventative detention overnight and will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court - North on Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about the collision can call Trooper Matthew Wolak at 603-223-3787 or email him at Matthew.Wolak@dos.nh.gov.