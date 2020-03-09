MANCHESTER - A city man faces a charge of reckless conduct after a woman told police he accidentally fired a gun at her in an Orange St. apartment Sunday night, shooting her in the face.
According to Manchester police, around 11 p.m. Sunday night officers responded to a local hospital for a report of a woman who had been shot at an Orange St. apartment. The victim told police she was hanging out with a man familiar to her, identified as Luis Mendez, 46.
According to police, the woman reported that Mendez had been looking at a gun, and for some unknown reason ended up pulling the trigger. Police said they believe the bullet hit a vase, before hitting the woman in the face. The victim told officers there had been no problems between herself and Mendez prior to the incident.
An arrest warrant was issued for Mendez on a charge of reckless conduct. Mendez turned himself into the Manchester police department Monday afternoon. A court date for his arraignment has yet to be scheduled, police said.
The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, and police said the shooting appears to be accidental.