Manchester man charged after allegedly exposing himself outside Margaritas

A city man was arrested Sunday after allegedly exposing himself to customers eating dinner on the patio of a restaurant in downtown Manchester, police said.

Manchester police responded to Margaritas restaurant at 1037 Elm St. around 11:35 p.m. for a report of a man exposing himself to customers while they ate dinner on the patio.

According to police, the manager told officers he asked the man to leave, and he did, but then returned a short time later, allegedly engaging in the same behavior before leaving the area.

Police said officers found a man matching the suspect's description further down Elm Street.

The man, identified as William Cavataio, 51, of Manchester was arrested and charged with indecent exposure/gross lewdness.

Cavataio's bail was set at $250 cash or surety and a court date is scheduled for Sept. 13.