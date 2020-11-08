A Manchester man is facing charges after a box truck was reported stolen from a Hooksett business last week.
According to Hooksett police, on Nov. 3 at 10:51 a.m. officers responded to a business on Londonderry Turnpike after receiving a report of a stolen box truck.
The owner of the truck met with Hooksett police to report the theft, and police later determined an officer remembered seeing a man operating the truck minutes before it was reported stolen. The truck was returned to the business heavily damaged, police said.
A man identified as John Defeo, 47, of Manchester was identified by Hooksett police as having taken the truck without authorization.
Police located Defeo in some nearby woods. According to police, Defeo ran from officers deeper into the woods and refused to stop.
Police canvassed the area and Defeo was located nearby a short time later. He was placed under arrest for being a habitual offender, resisting arrest/detention and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Defeo was released on personal recognizance bail. An arraignment date in Merrimack County Superior Court has yet to be scheduled.