A city man was charged with sexual assault after police said he grabbed a high school student he did not know through a car window last week.
According to a police affidavit, an 18-year-old woman told Manchester police that a stranger reached into her open car window and grabbed her by the neck when she was stopped by Manchester High School Central on Beech Street.
She said the man pulled her head out of the car, and he kissed her without her consent. The woman struggled, police said. The man tried to get into the car, and grabbed the woman’s leg, she told police.
When the woman told the man she was calling 911, she said he showed a gun tucked into his waistband, before he ran south on Beech Street.
Scared, the woman called a friend who was in the school, who came out to her car. When the two saw the man walking back toward them, they drove to the police station while calling the woman’s family, police said.
The woman got messages from a Facebook account named “Jimbo Leduro,” who looked like the man who had grabbed her on the street. “I want u to be my wife,” the messages read. The woman told police she had no idea how the man found her on Facebook. She had not told him her name, and said she had never met the man before.
When the woman got to the police station, officers sent the man’s Facebook photos out to the whole police department. Police identified the man as Jimmy Manuel Flores, 31.
Flores was arrested on Thursday and charged with criminal threatening, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and simple assault in connection with the Beech Street incident.
Police also charged Flores for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. He was arraigned Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court — North.