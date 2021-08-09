A Manchester man is facing robbery charges after police claim he rammed employees at a Family Dollar on the West Side with a shopping cart full of merchandise, before slipping out the back door without paying.
Around 4:40 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Family Dollar store at 403 Second St. for a report of a robbery, Manchester police said in a release.
Upon arrival, an employee told officers she had been sitting in the office when a man came in and asked to use the restroom.
The male had a cart full of merchandise, police said. The employee told him he could use the restroom but couldn’t bring any merchandise in with him. The employee told officers the man said, “never mind,” then asked if he could leave through the back door. She told him no and brought his cart up to the cash register.
According to police, the man then claimed to have left his wallet in his car and started to push the cart out the front entrance. Two employees stood in front of him, and the man “hit them with the cart multiple times,” police said in a release. When the employees threatened to call the police, the man left the cart behind and walked away, officials said.
An employee took a picture of the man’s car and license plate. While viewing surveillance video officers reported noticing that as employees were at the front of the store calling police, the man pushed a cart of merchandise out the rear door.
Manchester police learned state police had the vehicle, after it was involved in a car accident. State police didn’t find any of the merchandise inside the car, officials said.
Manchester police said the man, identified as Alfredo Hernandez, 38, of Manchester had dropped the items off prior to getting on the highway.
Manchester police charged Hernandez with robbery. He was released on $2,500 unsecured bond, with an undetermined court date.