LITCHFIELD -- A Manchester man is facing charges of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer after Litchfield police claim he removed a medical mask and spit at them while in their custody Saturday.
Police say they arrested Patrick Roy, 22, of Manchester on one count of resisting arrest and two counts of simple assault against a police officer.
According to police, Roy appeared intoxicated when they responded to a verbal domestic disturbance on the side of Greenwich Road Saturday around 8 p.m. When officers attempted to take Roy into protective custody he ran. After a short pursuit, Roy continued to resist and hit one of the officers in the face.
Once in custody at Litchfield police headquarters, officers put a face mask on Roy for precautionary measures due to COVID-19 concerns. According to police, Roy removed the face mask and spit on an officer.
Roy was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in the 9th Circuit Court Merrimack Division on May 19.