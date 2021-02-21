A Manchester man is facing a child endangerment charge after police claim he left his 1-year-old son alone in his car while he ran into a liquor store in Londonderry on Valentine’s Day.
According to Londonderry police Sgt. Chris Olson, around 2:24 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, officers responded to Michels Way near a New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Liquor Outlet for a report of a disturbance in the parking lot.
According to Olson, while the initial caller relayed little information about the incident, multiple subsequent 911 calls reported an altercation was taking place.
Upon arrival, officers reported finding several vehicles blocking in a vehicle that was later determined to be operated by Sean Keane Jamieson, 41, of Manchester.
Witnesses and others involved in the altercation told police Jamieson allegedly left his 1-year-old son in the vehicle while he went into the liquor store, Olson said.
According to police, people confronted Jamieson about leaving his child in the car and were concerned he was intoxicated. A verbal altercation ensued as Jamieson allegedly tried to drive away from the scene, officials said.
Jamieson shut the car off and locked it before going into the store, police said. The temperature outside was 30 degrees at the time of the incident, police said.
Jamieson was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child. A DWI investigation was also conducted, Olson said, but police determined Jamieson was not intoxicated at the time of the incident.
The child’s mother was notified, and she took the boy home.
Jamieson was booked and released on personal recognizance bail and given an undetermined future court date.