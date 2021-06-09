A Manchester man has been charged with crimes involving images of child sex abuse, two years after he was charged with similar crimes.
Last month, police received a report that Jayson Juttner, 36, of Manchester, repeatedly asked a person under 18 to make sexually explicit images, and send them to him. The person who made the report said Juttner may have offered money in exchange for the images.
Manchester police say they have identified two people under 18 who Juttner asked for sexually explicit images.
Juttner was arrested and charged with nine counts of solicitation to manufacture child sexual abuse images, and four counts of simple assault.
Police noted that Juttner manages a business with customers under 18.
These are not the first child sex abuse images charges Juttner has faced. He was arrested in 2019 and charged with manufacturing child sexual abuse images, possession of sex abuse images, solicitation of prostitution and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said at the time Juttner had asked for explicit images of a juvenile, and offered money in exchange for sexual services.
Juttner was out on bail for those charges. Because he was arrested while on bail, he has also been charged with offense on release, and will be held on preventative detention until a bail hearing can be held.
If he is released, Juttner is to have no contact with anyone under 18.
Police asked anyone with information about incidents involving Juttner to call Manchester Police Detective Scott Riley at 603-792-5748.