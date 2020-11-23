A Manchester man was charged with assault after police say he cut another man with a knife during an argument on the city’s West Side Sunday night.
Manchester police responded to a report of an assault on Amory Street around 6:20 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, police determined a man identified as Jeffrey Barchus, 59, of Manchester, swung a knife during an argument near Martineau Park, cutting a man’s hand, police said.
Barchus was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
He was released on personal recognizance.