HOOKSETT — A Manchester man faces several charges after police say he tried to hide a “large amount” of drugs inside a Hooksett Walmart last week.
According to Hooksett police, around 10:26 a.m. on Aug. 20 an officer was patrolling the area of Commerce Drive, when he saw a black Honda whose owner had multiple no bail electronic bench warrants from Hillsborough County District Court.
The owner, identified as Anthony Caperci, 23, of Manchester, was located in the parking lot. After confirming his identity, police said Caperci ran through the parking lot and into Walmart. A perimeter was set up and Caperci was later found hiding behind a Dumpster after exiting the store through a fire door.
Caperci was arrested on the no bail electronic bench warrants as well as resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. According to police, Caperci was found to be in possession of drugs and had attempted to hide a larger amount of drugs inside Walmart.
He was subsequently charged with possession as well as possession with the intent to sell and falsifying physical evidence. His vehicle was also seized pending a search warrant. Caperci was booked, processed and bailed on personal recognizance with a court date to be determined at Merrimack Superior Court for the Hooksett charges and transported to Merrimack County Jail in Boscawen for the warrants.