MANCHESTER - A city man faces charges of criminal threatening, after a woman claimed he pointed a gun at her Saturday night, Manchester police said.
According to Manchester police, around 7 p.m. Saturday officers responded to 55 High St. for a report of a man pointing a gun at a woman. The caller told police she had gotten into an argument with a male friend and he had pushed her out of the apartment.
According to police, the woman told officers that while she sat across the street the male friend, identified as Nicholas Harrison, 28, of Manchester, came outside and pointed a gun at her.
Police said when officers arrived Harrison was back inside the apartment and initially would not come out. According to police, after awhile officers were able to make contact with Harrison and he was taken into custody on charges of criminal threatening, resisting arrest, and simple assault.
Harrison is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court-North on May 21.