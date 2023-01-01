Police standoff

Tyler Campbell

 COURTESY MANCHESTER POLICE

Manchester police say they arrested a city man Saturday following their second standoff with him in less than a week.

Manchester police said they responded to 381 Myrtle St. around 10 a.m. for reports of a man acting “erratically.” Upon arrival, officers reported encountering a man identified as Tyler Campbell, 30, who officials say was involved in a standoff with police at the same address on Thursday.