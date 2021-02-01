A Manchester man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter in December, one of more than 65 such thefts since October in the Queen City.
According to police, on Dec. 14 a mechanic from John’s Shafts and Stuff auto repair shop at 347 Massabesic St. reported a catalytic converter had been cut off of a truck belonging to a customer.
Surveillance video shows a car pull up to the shop around 12:30 p.m., police said. A suspect can be seen getting out and going under the truck, and a few minutes later he gets up and puts some large items in his car and drives off, according to police.
After the suspect leaves, the exhaust pipe on the victim’s truck can be seen hanging down to the pavement, police said.
On Monday, Manchester police arrested David Vallee, 50, of Manchester in connection with the incident.
Vallee was wanted on one count of theft by unauthorized taking. His bail was set at $500 cash. Vallee will be arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 2, in Manchester Circuit Court.