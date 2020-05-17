BOW — A Manchester man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Bow in January.
According to Bow police, Duncan Levey, 18, of Manchester was arrested Sunday on charges of felony theft, robbery and burglary.
On Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 1:15 p.m., Bow police responded to a reported home invasion on Woodhill Hooksett Road
According to police, a resident of the home went back inside after spending time outdoors and noticed “items out of place” and evidence suggesting someone had forced entry into the home.
“A short time later he was confronted by two armed black males in his bedroom,” Bow police said at the time.
The man was assaulted, police said at the time, and the two men “are believed to have run to a vehicle in the driveway where a third black male was waiting.”
Based on information developed at the scene, police began searching for a white Chevy Malibu or Cobalt with Massachusetts license plates, black rims and a blue Bernie Sanders sticker on the trunk.
The victim suffered only minor injuries. A reverse 911 call was sent out to area residents at the time asking them to “shelter in place” while officers made sure the scene was safe.
On Jan. 30, police have found a white Chevy Impala they believe is the same vehicle used in the incident parked near the corner of McGregor and Putnam streets in Manchester, Bow police said.
On Thursday, May 14, Bow police applied for an arrest warrant for Levey.
He was arrested by Manchester police Sunday on the Bow police warrants for felony level theft, robbery and burglary.
Levey was booked and processed and held on preventative detention until his arraignment in the Merrimack County Superior Court.
Bow police said at this point their investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are possible.