A pair of convenience store workers tried to cash in on a $3,000,000 Mega Millions winning jackpot ticket a customer accidentally left at the store’s counter, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office wrote in a statement.

Carly Nunes, 23, of Lakeville and Joseph Reddem, 32, of Manchester, New Hampshire, were both indicted on several charges in connection with the reported stolen lottery ticket, officials staid.