An admitted drug dealer has been formally charged with second-degree murder in the the July shooting death of a 17-year-old who was involved in a home invasion of his Central Street apartment in Manchester.
Earlier this month, a statewide grand jury charged Isaiah Rivera-Perez, 24, with shooting and killing Jaden Connor on July 14. The grand jury also charged Rivera-Perez with felony reckless conduct, alleging he fired a pistol toward occupied homes on the night of the alleged murder.
Authorities arrested Rivera-Perez about a month after the shooting. At the time, the Union Leader reported that Rivera-Perez told police Connor was one of four home invaders who entered his apartment at 276 Central St., pistol whipped him and robbed him.
Rivera-Perez said he shot at the four twice as they were fleeing, once from his front porch and the other from his sidewalk.
Connor died on Central Street about three houses away.
Rivera-Perez' lawyers filed self-defense claims shortly after the shooting, and when police spoke to Rivera-Perez on the night of the killing, he invoked the state's stand your ground law.
New Hampshire is the only New England state with a stand-your-ground law, which allows one to use deadly force in self defense without having to retreat to safety if possible. The law also allows deadly force on an individual's property against a burglar or someone committing a felony against them.
A judge appointed two lawyers to represent Rivera-Perez -- Aileen O'Connell and Anthony Naro -- but they have withdrawn from the case.
Nashua lawyer Charles Keefe is now representing Rivera-Perez. He did not immediately return a telephone call Friday.