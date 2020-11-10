A 29-year-old Manchester man was charged with a robbery at the Lake Ave. Food Mart Tuesday morning.
An employee at the 425 Lake Ave. store told police that around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, a man wearing a white hoodie entered the store and showed a handgun in his waistband. He then demanded cash and took off on foot.
Soon after, a police officer spotted a man meeting the description of the robber.
"He was attempting to conceal himself in a driveway on Spruce Street," Manchester police said in a news release.
The man was identified as Victor Alvarado Vega. He was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery.
Alvarado Vega’s bail was set at $5,000 cash. His court date has not yet been set.