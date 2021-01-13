A Manchester man is facing assault charges, after police claim he assaulted a woman with a knife and his fists Tuesday night.
Manchester police said around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a Pine St. address for a report of a fight.
According to police, two people were arguing and the disagreement escalated. A female victim told police a man she knew threatened and assaulted her with both his hands and a knife.
The woman suffered minor injuries, police said.
The man, identified by police James Heath, 37, of Manchester was taken into custody and charged with first and second degree assault and criminal threatening. Heath was also found to be a convicted felon, police said, and an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon was added.
Heath was held on preventative detention and was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.