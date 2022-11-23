A city man has been arrested and charged in one of two shootings that occurred in Lyndeborough and Brookline on Wednesday.
Robert Gagnon, 45, of Manchester, was charged with one count of attempted murder after officials allege he shot a man in Brookline.
Gagnon was taken in custody on Auburn Street in Nashua Wednesday afternoon, the Attorney General’s Office said in a release.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the area of Route 13 and Townsend Hill Road in Brookline for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival officers found a man identified as Carlos Quintong, 44, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Quintong was transported to a local hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.
An initial statement from the attorney general's office indicating that Quintong had been killed was incorrect.
Gagnon will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua, officials said. No date has been set for his arraignment.
The Attorney General’s Office is continuing to investigate a second shooting that occurred early Wednesday, this one in Lyndeborough.
Around 9:21 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 774 Center Road in Lyndeborough. Upon arrival they found the body of a deceased man inside the home, identified asRobert Prest, 83.
The Attorney General’s Office said the investigation into Prest’s death is ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday. No further information is expected until after the autopsy is completed.
No arrests have been made in connection with Prest’s death, but police said Wednesday they believe the two shootings are related.
“All parties involved in these incidents appear to have been identified and there is no known threat to the public at this time,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.
On Wednesday, police blocked off a portion of Center Road in Lyndeborough as investigators stood outside a barn on the property. Police tape surrounded the house, barn and a Buick parked on the property.
Robyn Douglas, who has lived in the neighborhood for 29 years, seemed hesitant about going home as she pulled up to a "Road Closed" sign.
She worried about a state police helicopter circling around earlier this morning searching for the shooter.
"It is just so remote," she said.
Brookline is located about 30 minutes from Lyndeborough, and police were seen rushing through the area and undertaking searches in Greenfield and Wilton.
According to emergency police reports, a suspect was on the loose, and police in the greater Milford area, New Hampshire State Police and possibly state police from outside New Hampshire were involved in a massive search. The Market Basket in Milford was evacuated.
An officer safety broadcast warned of a Wilton suspect in possession of firearms and driving a Toyota or Honda.
According to Brookline police, a man was shot in the chest just before 6:30 a.m. on Townsend Police said the shooting involved people in separate vehicles and appears to be domestic related. The suspected shooter tried to run the victim’s car off the road.
The shooter then pulled beside the victim's vehicle and fired several times through his passenger-side window and hit the victim at least once, according to Brookline police.