Robert Prest's home
A picture of the home of Robert Prest in Lyndeborough on Nov. 23. 

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

A man who had police searching for him after a lethal rampage in the Milford area in November has been formally charged with bludgeoning an 83-year-old Lyndeborough man to death with a hatchet.

The alleged murder happened during a robbery where Robert Gagnon is accused of stealing a gun and a BMW sedan from Robert Prest, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Prest was found dead inside his home, according to authorities. 