A man who had police searching for him after a lethal rampage in the Milford area in November has been formally charged with bludgeoning an 83-year-old Lyndeborough man to death with a hatchet.
The alleged murder happened during a robbery where Robert Gagnon is accused of stealing a gun and a BMW sedan from Robert Prest, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Prest was found dead inside his home, according to authorities.
Gagnon, 45, of Manchester, has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Prest, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Along with the murder charge, Gagnon was indicted on one count of attempted murder for allegedly shooting Carlos Quintong, 44, in Brookline.
The police search on Nov. 23 — two days before Thanksgiving — had the Market Basket in Milford briefly on lockdown and had neighbors in Lyndeborough worried about reports of the slaying.
Gagnon was indicted for “purposely causing Robert Prest’s death by striking him multiple times in the head and, in an alternative count, for knowingly causing his death while attempting to commit a robbery using a deadly weapon — a hatchet,” a news release reads.
Additionally, Gagnon was indicted on three counts of theft by unauthorized taking for knowingly obtaining or exercising control over three items: a Jeep SUV owned by Brian LaCroix of Peterborough; a firearm owned by Mr. Prest; and Mr. Prest’s BMW sedan.
Gagnon will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court.