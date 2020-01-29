MANCHESTER -- A Manchester man faces 10 charges of felony possession of child pornography after police conducted a warrant-authorized search of his residence at the Cadillac Motel, Manchester police said.
Police said they started an investigation of Richard Puelo, 59, after receiving a report about cell phones containing possible child sexual abuse images.
Police said the search warrant covered both Puelo's residence and electronic devices. Nothing indicates the victims depicted in the images are from Manchester or had direct contact with Puelo, police said.
Puelo was arrested Tuesday and later released on his own recognizance and is due in Hilsborough County Superior Court on Feb. 20 to answer the charges.