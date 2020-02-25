Derry police have charged a Manchester man with DWI after he crashed his car off the side of Windham Road Sunday morning.
Capt. Vern Thomas said police issued a summons to Royler Deleon, 24, while he was receiving treatment for serious injuries at Parkland Medical Center in Derry. His arraignment at Derry District Court is scheduled for March 5.
According to what investigators were able to determine by analyzing the crash site, Thomas said the vehicle was heading south on Windham Road when it swerved across oncoming traffic lanes and came to rest in a ditch on the east side of the road near 125 Windham Road.
Thomas said witnesses told police that they saw Deleon pass them over double yellow lines prior to the accident.
Derry Fire Battalion Chief Scott Haggart said the red Nissan Altima that Deleon was driving rolled multiple times, and said Deleon was trapped when crews responded to the call that came in at 10:35 a.m.
Haggart said rescue crews were able to extricate Deleon using hydraulic tools. A DHART medical helicopter was called initially but was ultimately canceled, and Deleon was transported by ambulance to Parkland Medical.
“It was a male driver trapped with serious head and chest injuries,” Haggart said.
Thomas said police responding to the scene noted that Deleon’s seatbelt was on, which Thomas said probably saved Deleon's life.
The fire department cleared the scene at 11:08 a.m. and police stayed until about noon while they investigated the crash and waited for a tow truck.