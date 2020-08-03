BOW -- A Manchester man faces drunk driving and other charges after Bow police claim he crashed his pickup truck into a utility pole and fled on foot before being tracked down by a police K9.
According to Bow police, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night officers responded to reports of a single motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 3A and the north end of River Road.
Upon arrival officers found an overturned pickup truck that had crashed into a utility pole, snapping it in half. Officers were unable to locate any occupants inside the truck, and witnesses reported seeing the driver flee on foot south on River Road.
Bow police K9 Roxy was deployed from the crashed pickup truck and tracked the driver hiding in the woods approximately a quarter mile away from the scene.
“Upon sight of the police K9, the driver immediately surrendered and was taken into custody without incident,” Bow police said in a statement.
The driver, identified as Nicholas Divola, 26, of Manchester, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was charged with driving while intoxicated, conduct after an accident, and open container. Divola was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in the Concord District Court in September.
Due to the crash, power was out for several hours to a large portion of the town of Bow.