MANCHESTER -- A city man is facing indecent exposure charges after police say he exposed himself to three people -- including a 13-year-old -- in a Manchester hotel last week.
Manchester police responded to a report of a man exposing himself to three people at the DoubleTree Hotel on Elm Street on Dec. 27.
Police later identified Scott Bergan, 53, of Manchester as their suspect, after he allegedly walked away from the hotel when one of the victims confronted him.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and on Wednesday Bergan, a registered sex offender, was arrested on three counts of indecent exposure. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.
Police are concerned this may not be an isolated incident. Anyone with information or who may have been victimized by Bergan is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711 or Manchester police Detective Nicholas Georgoulis at 792-5676.
