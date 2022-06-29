A Manchester man faces theft charges after police claim he was caught on surveillance cameras allegedly taking an Amazon package from the hallway of a Queen City business.
Manchester police arrested Miguel Vazquez, 52, of Manchester on Tuesday in connection with a package theft.
On June 23, Manchester police received a report that a man was seen on surveillance camera taking an Amazon package from the hallway of a business. The person reporting the incident said they didn’t know the man, but “recognized him from numerous Facebook posts of someone caught on Ring cameras” allegedly attempting to enter several homes in Manchester’s North End.
Police said they identified the man as Vazquez, and a warrant was issued for his arrest Monday. On Tuesday police located Vazquez and took him into custody on a theft by unauthorized taking charge. Police said Vazquez was also determined to be out on bail from a previous charge and was additionally charged with breach of bail.
Manchester police said records indicate Vazquez currently has 12 active sets of bail conditions out of district court. He was arraigned Wednesday and held on $2,000 cash bail on the new charges.
In a statement, Manchester police said multiple people had seen a man matching Vazquez’s description on their home security cameras, and posted the images on social media.
“Rather than just post the images, Manchester police highly recommend that people call police to report these incidents so an investigation can be conducted,” police said in a statement.